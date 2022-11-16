Oral Care Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 44.5 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oral Care Market was valued at $32.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $44.5 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Vantage Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers :

Easy Availability of a Wide Range of Products

Keeping the gums, teeth, and tongue healthy requires good dental or oral care. Bad breath, dry mouth, cold sores, rot, and thrush are manageable oral diseases with proper diagnostic and oral care products. In recent years, toothpastes are available in a variety of fluoride concentrates, with a variety of variants, such as herbs, honey, etc. This led to tooth decay and dental treatment. Mouthwash is used to rejuvenate the mouth or to treat gum disease. Thus, there has been a dramatic shift in the sale of oral care products worldwide.

Traditional distributors, retailers, and pharmacies are slowly losing out to online retailers. Oral care products can be purchased through an online retail channel, thanks to the availability of a wide range of oral care products at reduced prices, convenience, and free shipping. The success of the online marketing channel for oral care products has encouraged key market players to increase their investment in these channels. Therefore, one of the main factors driving the growth of the oral care market is the easy availability of a variety of oral care products.

Increased Incidence of Periodontal Disease

Tooth decay (caries) and periodontal disease (gum disease) are the most common diseases in the world. A study conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018 showed that from 2015-2018 the total percentage of untreated teeth was 13.2% (between 5 and 14 years) and 25.9% (years between 20-44 years). Treatment of dental caries is expensive, accounting for approximately 5-10% of the total cost of health care borne by developed nations. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, the incidence of dental caries is very high in young people. The prevalence of dental caries in the age group 6-19 is as high as 60% to 80% in developed countries throughout North America and Europe. Thus, increased incidences of periodontal disease are fuelling the growth of the Oral Care Market in coming years.

List of Prominent Players in the Oral Care Market:

Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Dr. Fresh LLC

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.



Segmentation of the Global Oral Care Market:

Product Toothbrush Toothpaste Mouthwash/Rinse Denture Products Dental Accessories

Product Type Countertop Cordless

Application Home Dentistry

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Findings:

The toothpaste sub-segment of the product type segment is anticipated to dominate the Oral Care Market. Globally the toothpaste sale is considered to be high as it is found out that toothpaste offers the best initial oral care.

The consumer store sub-segment of the distribution channel segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021 for the Oral Care Market. Consumer stores are considered to be the prime importance of primary dental care as they offer quick access and lower time. Increasing demand for dental care products displayed in consumer stores drives this segment.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional segment. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for oral care in developing economies such as the India & China drives this region. Also, increasing population and high risk of dental problem further drives this market in this region.



The Report on Oral Care Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the Oral Care Market in 2021. The dominance of the region is due to the high presence of older people in countries such as India, Japan, and China, leading to higher use of these oral care products. Consumer growth in consumer toothpaste products in the region is anticipated to drive the market growth market growth. The prevalence of oral diseases increases the demand for these products.

North America is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for herbal toothpaste products in the region is the driving factor for the growth of market. The rising prevalence of oral disorders in nations such as Mexico and Canada are fueling demand for these products.

Recent Developments:

September 2021: GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) introduced Drs. BEST Green Clean toothbrush, the first carbon-neutral toothbrush, with a handle made of renewable cellulose.

March 2021: Colgate-Palmolive, and Philips entered into a long-term partnership to bring the benefits of oral care for electric toothbrushes to Latin America. This can be achieved primarily by Philips Colgate's special portfolio, which includes various electric toothbrushes in the price points list.

April 2020: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) merged with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (India), with HUL responsible for distributing GSK's Consumer Healthcare products to India, including its leading oral healthcare product, Sensodyne.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 32.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 44.5 Billion CAGR 5.6% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Dr. Fresh LLC, Dentaid, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A.

