Holberton School arrives in Mauritius

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School, a project-based college alternative training the next generation of software engineers, announced today the opening of a new campus in Africa, based in Mauritius, in February 2023.



Across the world, all companies struggle to hire operational software engineers. Mauritius makes no exception to this trend. Each year, almost 300 software engineers graduate from the Mauritian university, whereas local information and communications technology (ICT) companies are looking for 500 operational software engineers.

Seeking to increase the employability level of Mauritian people, Holberton Mauritius aims to train 200 students by the end of 2025, in a 360m2 open-space campus, where students will get inspired, confident, and motivated to learn how to code and how to become first-rate professionals.

With the opening of its fourth campus in Africa, the network of schools is launching its first school on the Indian Ocean islands. Located in the heart of the island, Holberton Mauritius will allow Mauritian people to access high-quality 18-month computer science programs, and a six-month internship period.

Frédéric Waeber, founder of the Mauritian Holberton School, says, “We are very excited to open a campus in such a buzzing area. Already, 10 companies are interested in becoming hiring partners of the school! As the IT job market is very stretched, we are confident that our students will find jobs quickly by the end of their studies.”

About Holberton School HQ

The Holberton School Network educates tomorrow's tech talent through an innovative, collaborative, and hands-on methodology, with high-quality tech programs straight from Silicon Valley. Since launching its first cohort in 2016, in San Francisco, more than 3,500 students have joined Holberton School at its 24 campuses around the world (five in Europe, 13 in the Americas, three in Africa, one in the Middle East, and two in Oceania). Holberton School also operates as a white label or franchise to make high-quality education accessible everywhere.

