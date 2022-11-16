PsyKey, Inc. Announces Renowned Biochemist Dr. Michael J. McCarthy as Member of Scientific & Medical Advisory Board

CARSON CITY, NV, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc., an innovative wellness company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael J. McCarthy, Ph.D. to its scientific and medical advisory board.

Dr. McCarthy joins PsyKey with over 35 years of experience serving as a consultant to the biopharmaceutical industry and formulating high-impact pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. A biochemist and widely published author, Dr. McCarthy offers PsyKey his extensive expertise in securing biomedical patents and intellectual properties.

"Dr. McCarthy is a scientist who truly understands the important link between the chemical compounds in food and optimum health," said John Gustin, PsyKey head of global business development. "With his extensive knowledge of the biotechnical patent landscape, we are confident Dr. McCarthy will make significant contributions to our ongoing product development efforts."

"I am very excited to join PsyKey," said McCarthy. "There is a great deal of synergy between the interests of the research team at PsyKey and my long-term biomedical studies. For many years we've understood the neurological benefits of certain medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms, but we're just now unlocking the real potential of these remarkable fungi. I am confident my experience enhancing the potency and bio-availability of micro-nutrients will help further distinguish PsyKey, as an industry-leading innovative wellness company."

Prior to joining PsyKey, Dr. McCarthy spent eight years at Scripps Research, ranked the most influential institution in the world for its impact on innovation as their biotechnology patent agent, while working on numerous ground-breaking technologies which have had major market influence. Among his many contributions to the biomedical field, Dr. McCarthy developed the "Agent/Enhancer" technology to increase the potency of biochemical factors used in therapeutics for anxiety, cancer, and sleep enhancement.

With degrees in Biology and Physics from Benedictine College, Dr. McCarthy attended The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he participated in the Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology program. McCarthy went on to earn his Ph.D. from the Department of Biochemistry at Vanderbilt University. His Postdoctoral Studies in Endocrinology at Vanderbilt included developing viral and transgenic systems leading to the reversal of atherosclerosis in laboratory animals.

About PsyKey, Inc.

PsyKey, Inc. is an innovative wellness company that specializes in the development and commercialization of mycology-based entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations. From functional to medicinal PsyKey, Inc. believes in the magic of mushrooms. As part of its optimal wellness strategy, PsyKey understands the importance of access to support services and healthcare professionals. Management is continuously engaged in the development of tools that will aid in removing barriers and providing inclusivity.

