Single-Cell Analysis Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 3.96 Billion and Growing at CAGR of 20% over Forecast Period [2022- 2032] - Persistence Market Research

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach US$ 3.96 Billion by 2032, according to a new report by Persistence Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2032. Technology advances, expanding applications in cancer research, and higher government funding for cell-based research are the main drivers of the market. In addition, the market is advancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Government agencies around the world have increased funding for vaccine development and production in response to the ongoing pandemic's economic and social costs, which has increased the use of SEA tools for COVID-19 research. In order to develop better prognostic and diagnostic indicators and establish suitable therapeutic approaches for people with serious disease presentation, it is essential to know the host immune response throughout pathogenicity.

Single-cell technology aids in the molecular level examination of pathways and processes as well as the assessment of cellular heterogeneity. This technology is developing rapidly with uses in oncology, immunology, and other fields. Further, the development of sophisticated tools that make transcriptomic and proteomic processes simpler is boosting the use of SEA methods.

Researchers are now able to comprehensively examine previously unstudied uncommon cell types owing to developments in scRNA sequencing (scRNAseq). The application of single-cell genomic/transcriptomic analysis in the biomedical area has been greatly expanded by the development of microfluidics technology. Furthermore, cell dissociation and tissue digestion have been adapted for a large range of microfluidic devices, which have increased the adoption of SEA technology and further boosted industry growth.

The rising investment flow in R&D in this space is reflected in the rising number of research publications. Additionally, scientists are analyzing geographic variability in gene expression profiles at the single-cell level, which is expected to increase the demand for consumables and equipment for analysis, thus propelling the industry's growth.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33180

Key Highlights of Single-Cell Analysis Market

By application, single-cell analysis for detecting cancers accounted for 30% revenue in 2021

Around half of the single-cell analysis market revenue was contributed by consumable products

7 out of 10 single-cell analysis technologies to be deployed across academic & research institutes

North America to be an opportunistic market for single-cell analysis, accumulating 35% revenue

APAC to show significant expansion prospects, with China likely to emerge as the most prominent growth hotspot

By analysis, downstream single-cell analysis to take the cake

“Technologies such as the emergence of next-generation sequencing for analyzing cellular expressions, mass spectrometry, and FISH (Fluorescence in situ hybridization) have proven to be important tools for SCA,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33180

Key Market Players

Major players are channelling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand for fatty amides. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market. Some of the players in the single-cell analysis market are Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), and Fluidigm Corporation.

In December 2021, Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, launched assay kits for ChipCytometry. The Canopy assay kits will be used to quantitatively image dozens of targeted protein biomarkers simultaneously on a single tissue section at a single-cell spatial resolution which will streamline the user experience with ChipCytometry for a shorter pathway to meaningful biological advances.

In January 2022, BD Biosciences, a part of Becton, Dickinson & Company, acquired CytognosS.L., a Spain-based biotech company that offers flow cytometry solutions. This acquisition has helped BD expand its flow cytometry portfolio for cancer diagnostics and clinical research.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33180

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the electric cargo bike market that contains a global industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, battery type, end use, and region.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com