[Latest] Global Automation Testing Market Size/Share Worth $55.9 billion by 2028 at a 18.50% CAGR: Markets N Research (Industry Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Players, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

Chicago, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Automation Testing Market by Testing Type (Non-functional Testing, Functional Testing), Service (Planning & Development, Advisory & Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Managed, Documentation & Training, On-Premises, Others) Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Endpoint Interface (Web, Cloud, Desktop, Mobile), Verticals (BFSI, Manufacturing, Defence & Aerospace, Retail, Logistics & Transportation, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Others) – Global Forecast to 2028", states that The automation testing market is projected to grow from USD 20.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.50% from 2022 to 2028.

The market for automation testing is being significantly boosted by an increase in the adoption of this methodology, as well as the agile development environment for quality assurance and testing, the consumption of mobile-based applications, the digitalization of developing economies, and the production of automobiles, among other important factors. Additionally, rising demand for mobile-based applications, technical improvements, modernization of production methods, and an increase in R&D activities will all lead to new prospects for the automation testing market in the future.

Automation Testing Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities

Drivers: Growing adoption of cloud-based automation testing tools

One of the key factors driving the market for automation tools is the increasing acceptance of cloud-based automation technologies. Because cloud-based automation solutions are affordable, flexible, and scalable, SMEs and startups are adopting them in large numbers.

Restraints: Lack of initial investment

The expansion of the automation testing market is expected to be significantly hindered by the lack of requisite skills in the development teams to manage the automation testing tools for defining the proper framework and scope of automation.

Opportunities: Increasing adoption of mobile and web-based applications

The use of smartphones and the internet is now a necessary part of daily life. Software apps are one of the sectors in the mobile and web business that are growing the fastest. This market expansion is attributed to factors such as the low cost of smartphones, the abundance of web-based applications, the decline in data pricing, and the increased purchasing power of end users.

Key questions answered in this report:



Which is the leading region of the market for automation testing?

What are the key drivers for the growth of the automation testing market?

Which is the major segment in the automation testing market by testing type?

Which is the major segment in the automation testing market by vertical?

Automation Testing Market Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Testing Type, By Service, By Organization Size, By Endpoint Interface, By Verticals Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

List of Key Players in Automation Testing:

IBM

CA Technologies

Micro Focus

Capgemini

Microsoft

Tricentis

Smartbear

Parasoft

Cigniti Technologies

Ranorex

Testplant

Sauce Labs

Applitools

Afour Technologies

Invensis Technologies

QA Mentor

Testim.Io

Codoid

Mobisoft Infotech

Infostretch

Thinksys

Astegic

Cygnet Infotech

Qualitykiosk

Qasource

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Tricentis introduced Tricentis Tosca , a cutting-edge Al-based test design and automation technology that enables businesses to meet the demands of the rising popularity of cloud-native and enterprise application platforms. Vision Al powers Tricentis Tosca.

, a cutting-edge Al-based test design and automation technology that enables businesses to meet the demands of the rising popularity of cloud-native and enterprise application platforms. Vision Al powers Tricentis Tosca. In July 2021, Backtrace, a company well-known for providing error monitoring tools, was bought by Sauce Labs .



. In May 2021, With QBS Software, a strategic alliance was established by SmartBear. This partnership's primary goal is to boost the effectiveness with which corporate software solutions are delivered to more than 240,000 enterprises across the EMEA area.



Segmentation of Global Automation Testing Market-



Global Automation Testing Market – By Testing Type

Non-functional Testing

Functional Testing

Global Automation Testing Market – By Service

Planning & Development

Advisory & Consulting

Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Managed

Documentation & Training

On-Premises

Others

Global Automation Testing Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Automation Testing Market – By Endpoint Interface

Web

Cloud

Desktop

Mobile

Global Automation Testing Market – By Verticals

BFSI

Manufacturing

Defence & Aerospace

Retail

Logistics & Transportation

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Automotive

Others

The implementation services category in the automation testing market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The implementation services segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Implementation services can easily include automation in an existing software automation testing infrastructure. As a result, for automated analysis solutions to be successfully implemented, numerous hardware components must be connected to the solutions, and the entire system's functionality must be assessed.

Large enterprises category of the automation testing market to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Large enterprises are expected to account for the highest CAGR of the automation testing market from 2022 to 2028. Large businesses need automation testing services to ensure their operations run smoothly. These automation services are also helpful for lowering operational costs and raising client satisfaction. With the growth of technologies, large corporations have developed various technology-based solutions and applications. It is necessary to periodically test these most recent technology-based solutions and applications to ensure they precisely satisfy the business objectives and aims. Because it gives security testing an advantage over other testing methods, large organizations give software security the highest priority.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in automation testing market share from 2022 to 2028

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the automation testing market. Since it contains important economies like Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, all of which offer tremendous growth potential for automation analysis companies, the Asia Pacific area is the most promising. Significant economies with sizable client bases can be found in this region, including China and India. Governments are implementing policies to speed up the adoption of new technologies like automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, mobile and online apps, cloud-based services, and other advancements.

