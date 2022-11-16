ThinkOn Ranked Number 440 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc. today announced it ranked 440 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. ThinkOn grew 285% during this period.



“We are thrilled to once again be included in the Deloitte Fast 500™ ranking,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO, ThinkOn. “Secure data services are critical to business continuity and resiliency. This ranking, and our continued growth, are recognition that we are fulfilling a deep industry need. The entire ThinkOn Team, as well as our partners and customers, are crucial to our success. As such, I would like to say thank you to all those people who have allowed us to achieve this identification two years in a row.”

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” says Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

To be eligible for Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Companies must also have been in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” says Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

ThinkOn is a managed services provider focused on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. The company is VMware Verified, a VMware Sovereign Cloud Partner, a Veeam Platinum Partner, a Dell Technologies Platinum Partner, and holds a PBMM Framework Agreement. With data center locations across Canada, the U.S., The Bahamas, Australia, and the U.K., ThinkOn is the only Canadian CSP capable of offering complete data sovereignty to the Government of Canada. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. They will protect your data like it's their own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.

About ThinkOn

Think On, Inc. is a complex managed services provider with a global data center footprint. They work with a global network of value-add resellers and partners to provide creative, turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), and Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. www.thinkon.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a U.K. private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

For further information: (press only) contact Sarah Finney, Director of Marketing, ThinkOn, Inc. 1-844-888-4465 sarah.finney@thinkon.com