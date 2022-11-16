Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market valued at $5 billion in 2021, is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 10% in the coming 5 years

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Energy-based aesthetic devices are used for a variety of skin procedures, including body sculpting, skin tightening, and resurfacing. These devices are precise, targeted medical equipment with adjustable wavelengths that provide a range of therapeutic options. These devices are based on technologies that use various energy sources to rejuvenate the skin, improve texture and complexion, provide a smoother & younger appearance, and remove unwanted imperfections.

Technological Advancements in Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market to trigger its Global Demand

Continuous advances in energy-based aesthetic devices have enabled to develop efficient devices with indication expansion, reduced side-effects, and enhanced patient comfort, among others. Such advancements tend to provide a competitive edge to all manufacturers and therefore, all major players are continuously focusing on investing in research activities for new product development and expanding their geographic reach to strengthen their position in the global market. Some of the technological advancements are listed as below:

In June 2022, Cynosure launched the PicoSure Pro device, a 755nm picosecond laser that utilizes pressure to deliver energy in one trillionth of a second instead of heat, providing safe and effective treatments for skin revitalization and unwanted pigmentation for all skin types

launched the PicoSure Pro device, a 755nm picosecond laser that utilizes pressure to deliver energy in one trillionth of a second instead of heat, providing safe and effective treatments for skin revitalization and unwanted pigmentation for all skin types In March 2022, Lumenis launched the triLift facial stimulation device for three aging elements, namely, texture, contour, and structure by treating three tissue layers- epidermal layer, muscles, and dermal layer

launched the triLift facial stimulation device for three aging elements, namely, texture, contour, and structure by treating three tissue layers- epidermal layer, muscles, and dermal layer In April 2021, Alma Laser , a Sisram Medical company launched Alma PrimeX platform, a combination of ultrasound and radiofrequency technologies, used in skin tightening and circumference reduction in the abdomen, thighs, waist, and buttocks areas

, a Sisram Medical company launched Alma PrimeX platform, a combination of ultrasound and radiofrequency technologies, used in skin tightening and circumference reduction in the abdomen, thighs, waist, and buttocks areas In April 2021, LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd. received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the indications of its PicoLO picosecond pulse Nd:YAG laser for the treatment of acne scars, benign pigmented lesions, and wrinkles.

Key Growth Strategies Adopted by Leading Market Players in Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market

All leading players operating in the energy-based aesthetic devices market have adopted acquisition and partnership as key growth strategy to expand their product offerings, enhance their geographic presence & distribution capabilities, and to develop advanced products. Some of these developments are listed as below:

In August 2022, Sofwave Medical Ltd , developer of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices entered in a collaboration and distribution agreement with HTDK Group to advance and expand its sales in China.

, developer of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices entered in a collaboration and distribution agreement with HTDK Group to advance and expand its sales in China. In May 2022, Crown Laboratories entered in an agreement to acquire the global, aesthetics-focused assets of Eclipse, to expand its aesthetics' product portfolio and to provide superior aesthetic products across geographies.

entered in an agreement to acquire the global, aesthetics-focused assets of Eclipse, to expand its aesthetics' product portfolio and to provide superior aesthetic products across geographies. In March 2022, Cynosure KK (subsidiary of Cynosure LLC) and Jeisys Medical KK (subsidiary of Jeisys Medical Inc.) entered into a distribution partnership, in which Jeisys Medical will have exclusive distribution rights to Cynosure's energy-based laser portfolio's premier products in Japan.

(subsidiary of Cynosure LLC) and Jeisys Medical KK (subsidiary of Jeisys Medical Inc.) entered into a distribution partnership, in which Jeisys Medical will have exclusive distribution rights to Cynosure's energy-based laser portfolio's premier products in Japan. In December 2021, Allergan Aesthetics , a subsidiary of AbbVie completed the acquisition of Soliton, Inc., a medical device company offering proprietary platform technology for aesthetic solutions- RESONIC, its Rapid Acoustic Pulse device. This acquisition was aimed at expanding and complimenting Allergan’s body contouring treatment portfolio.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is marked by the presence of established industry players such as Candela Corporation (US); Sciton, Inc. (US); Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany); Lumenis Ltd. (Israel); Alma Lasers (Israel); Cutera (US); Allergan Plc (Ireland); Cynosure (US); and others.

