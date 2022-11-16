Industrial Pipe Market Trends and ForecastThe global industrial pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $26.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362922/?utm_source=GNW



Industrial Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global industrial pipe market looks promising with opportunities in power generation, petrochemical, automotive, and industrial processing. The global industrial pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $26.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.



Emerging Trends in the Industrial Pipe Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of dopeless technology in pipe manufacturing to reduce operational risk and development of multilayer pipe to increase strength and durability.



Industrial Pipe Market by Segments



In this market, wastewater is the largest application market, whereas cement is largest market by material. Growth in various segments of the industrial pipe market are given below:



The study includes a trend and forecast for the industrial pipe market by material, diameter, end use industry, and region as follows:



Industrial Pipe Market By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Power Generation

• Petrochemical

• Automotive

• Industrial Processing

• Others



Industrial Pipe Market By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Steel Pipes

• Ductile Iron Pipes

• Plastic Pipes

• FRP Pipes

• Other Pipes



Industrial Pipe Market By Diameter [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Small Diameter Pipes

• Medium Diameter Pipes

• Large Diameter Pipes



Industrial Pipe Market By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

o Middle East

List of Industrial Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies industrial pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the industrial pipe companies profiled in this report includes.

• McDermott International

• Caldwell Tanks

• Crom Corporation

• Tank Connection

• DN Tanks

• Synalloy Corporation

• Fiber Technology Corporation

• ZCL Composites

• Sintex Industries

• Superior Tank

Industrial Pipe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the concrete Industrial Pipe is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to low-cost, durability, and minimal maintenance requirements. The analyst predicts that fiberglass water tanks will witness the highest growth because of light weight, high degree of chemical resistance, service life, and low maintenance cost.

• Within the global Industrial Pipe market, municipal will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to increased infrastructure spending. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing commercial construction activities.

• APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and construction activities in this region.

Features of the Industrial Pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Industrial Pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Industrial Pipe market size by various segments, such as material, application, size, end use, and type.

• Regional Analysis: Industrial Pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material, application, size, end use, type, and regions for Industrial Pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the Industrial Pipe.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Industrial Pipe market size?

Answer: The global Industrial Pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $17 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for Industrial Pipe market?

Answer: The Industrial Pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~3.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the Industrial Pipe market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are growing construction activities, increasing concerns about water conservation, increasing government regulations for wastewater, and aging water infrastructure.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for Industrial Pipe?

Answer: Potable water, Water Conservation, Wastewater, Industrial, Fire Protection, and Plumbing & Engineering Solutions are the major end use for Industrial Pipe

Q5. What are the emerging trends in Industrial Pipe market?

Answer: Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of roto-molding powder to manufacture cost effective tanks and increasing demand of four layered Industrial Pipes.

Q6. Who are the key Industrial Pipe companies?



Answer: Some of the key Industrial Pipe companies are as follows:

Q7. Which Industrial Pipe product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the concrete Industrial Pipe is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to low-cost, durability, and minimal maintenance requirements. The analyst predicts that fiberglass water tanks will witness the highest growth because of light weight, high degree of chemical resistance, service life, and low maintenance cost.

Q8. In Industrial Pipe market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region and is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Industrial Pipe market by application (potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, and plumbing & engineering solutions), material (fiberglass, steel, concrete (built in place and precast), polymer, and others), size (less than 5,000 liters, 5,001 to 50,000 liters, 50,001 to 250,000 liters, and more than 250,000 liters), end use (municipal, industrial, commercial, and residential), type (above ground and under ground), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Industrial Pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Industrial Pipe market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this Industrial Pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the Industrial Pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the Industrial Pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the Industrial Pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the Industrial Pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Industrial Pipe market?

