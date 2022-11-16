Greystone Provides $39 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for 10-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Newark, New Jersey

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $39,173,000 in Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance Loans (SBL) to refinance a portfolio of 10 multifamily properties consisting of 287 units located in and around Newark, New Jersey. The loans were originated by Hope Curtis, a Director in Greystone’s New York office.

Eight of the refinanced properties received 5-year fixed-rate Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans, and two of the properties received 10-year fixed-rate Freddie Mac financing with three years of interest-only payments.

The portfolio consisted of nine properties in Newark and one 19-unit property in Irvington, located at 885 18th Avenue. The Newark properties included:

624 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – 26 units

408-410 N. 5 th Street – 16 units

Street – 16 units 92 Quitman Street – 17 units

729 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – 29 units

737 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – 33 units

747 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – 34 units

773 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – 41 units

777 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – 40 units

778 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – 32 units



“We work hard to ensure that multifamily borrowers secure financing that will meet their portfolio needs, and we are thrilled that Freddie Mac’s Small Balance Loan program was a perfect fit for this client,” said Ms. Curtis. “At Greystone, we are dedicated to leveraging our extensive industry expertise and deep lending platform to help our clients realize their vision for their properties.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

