LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $.45 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 12.5% increase from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2023 to the holders of record on December 15, 2022.
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces an Increase in Fourth Quarter Dividend
