Automotive Emission Control System Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis

Automotive Emission Control System Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive emission control system market looks promising with opportunities in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The global automotive emission control system market is expected to reach an estimated $81.8 billion by 2027 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are rise in vehicle production and increase in safety requirements and government regulations such as Euro emission standards.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Emission Control System Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of Nox emission control technology, and development of lightweight emission control system.



Automotive Emission Control System Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that standard emission control system segment will remain the largest segment by product type and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive emission control system market by product type, vehicle type, fuel type, and region, as follows:



Automotive Emission Control System Market by Product Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Oxygen Sensor

• Egr Valve

• Catalytic Converter

• Air Pump

• Pcv Valve

• Charcoal Canister



Automotive Emission Control System Market by Vehicle Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Emission Control System Market by Fuel Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Diesel driven Vehicle

• Gasoline driven Vehicle



Automotive Emission Control System Market by Region ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Indonesia

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Turkey

List of Automotive Emission Control System Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive emission control system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive emission control system companies profiled in this report includes.

• Faurecia

• Futaba Industrial Co

• Eberspaecher

• Tenneco Inc.

• Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Automotive Emission Control System Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that catalytic converter segment is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period as it helps in reducing the release of harmful gases from internal combustion engines and other components.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to stringent regulations imposed by the Government, which have driven the demand for emission control system in the European region. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to various subsidies and tax incentive schemes initiated by government to foster the growth of low emission and environment friendly vehicles.

Features of the Global Automotive Emission Control System Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive emission control system market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive emission control system market size by various segments, such as by product type, vehicle type, and fuel type in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive emission control system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by product type, vehicle type, fuel type, and regions for the global automotive emission control system market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive emission control system market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive emission control system market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive emission control system market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive emission control system market?

Q4. What are the major vehicle types or end use industries for automotive emission control system?

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive emission control system market?

Q6. Who are the key automotive emission control system companies?



Q7.

Which automotive emission control system segment will be the largest in future?

Q8: In automotive emission control system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive emission control system market by product type (Oxygen Sensor, Egr Valve, Catalytic Converter, Air Pump, Pcv Valve, and Charcoal Canister), vehicle type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), Fuel Type (Diesel driven Vehicle and Gasoline driven Vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



For any questions related to automotive emission control market or related to automotive emission control companies, automotive emission control market share, automotive emission control market analysis, automotive emission control market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

