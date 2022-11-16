CoinShares confirms no exposure to Genesis

16 November 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares'' or the “Group”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, confirms it has no exposure to Genesis.





ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is a leading full-service digital asset investment and trading group that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, securities, and consumer products to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. The Group is headquartered in Jersey, with a presence in France, Sweden, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

