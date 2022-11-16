Automotive Bumper Market Trends and ForecastThe global automotive bumper market is expected to reach an estimated $37.3 billion by 2027 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Bumper Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362917/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Bumper Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive bumper market looks promising with opportunities in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The global automotive bumper market is expected to reach an estimated $37.3 billion by 2027 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are growth in vehicle production, and increase in demand for lightweight bumpers.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Bumper Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increasing use of thermoplastic olefin, introduction of materialize stereo lithography, and development of bumpers made with recycled plastics.



Automotive Bumper Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that standard bumper segment will remain the largest segment by product type and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive bumper market by product type, vehicle type, material, end user, and region, as follows:



Automotive Bumper Market by Product Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Regular/Standard

• Deep Drop Bumpers

• Roll Pan Bumpers

• Step Bumper

• Tube Bumper



Automotive Bumper Market by Vehicle Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Bumper Market by Material ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• Plastic

• Aluminum

• Others



Automotive Bumper Market by End User ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• OEM

• Aftermarket



Automotive Bumper Market by Region ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Indonesia

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Turkey

List of Automotive Bumper Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive bumper companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive bumper companies profiled in this report includes.

• Plastic Omnium

• Faurecia

• Magna International

• Toyoda Gosei Co

• Futaba Industrial Co

Automotive Bumper Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that standard bumper segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as these bumpers delivers are used in most of the vehicles or cars.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to increased vehicle production and development of emerging technologies and in engineering lightweight automotive bumper have driven the demand for bumper in the European region. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to expansion of global automotive manufacturers in this region.

Features of the Global Automotive Bumper Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive bumper market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive bumper market size by various segments, such as by product type, vehicle type, material, and end user in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive bumper market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by product type, vehicle type, material, end user, and regions for the global automotive bumper market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive bumper market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive bumper market size?

Answer: The global automotive bumper market is expected to reach an estimated $37.3 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive bumper market?

Answer: The automotive bumper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive bumper market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production and sales and increase in demand for lightweight bumpers.

Q4. What are the major vehicle type or end use industries for automotive bumper?

Answer: OEM is the major segment by end user for automotive bumper.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive bumper market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increasing use of thermoplastic olefin, introduction of materialize stereo lithography, and development of bumpers made with recycled plastics.

Q6. Who are the key automotive bumper companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive bumper companies are as follows:

• Plastic Omnium

• Faurecia

• Magna International

• Toyoda Gosei Co

• Futaba Industrial Co

Q7. Which automotive bumper segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that standard bumper segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as these bumpers delivers are used in most of the vehicles or cars.

Q8: In automotive bumper market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to increased vehicle production and development of emerging technologies and in engineering lightweight automotive bumper have driven the demand for bumper in the European region. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to expansion of global automotive manufacturers in this region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive bumper market by bumper type (Standard Bumper, Deep Drop/Cowboy Bumper, Roll Pan Bumper, Step Bumper, and Tuber Bumper), vehicle type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), material (Plastic, Aluminum, and Others), end user (OEM and Aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



For any questions related to automotive bumper market or related to automotive bumper companies, automotive bumper market share, automotive bumper market analysis, automotive bumper market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

