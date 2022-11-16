EVCI CAREER COLLEGES HOLDING CORP. (EVCI) PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF CONTROL

Sheridan, WY, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly-held EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTC: EVCI) announces the completion of a change of control with Zhejiang Dashang Media Co., Ltd. in which Zhejiang Dashang Media Co., Ltd. acquired voting control in a private transaction through all outstanding classes of preferred shares from Synergy Management and confirmation of EVCI’s business model shift to the Technology sector. As part of the transaction Wei Li was appointed as Chairman of the Board and President and Yingying Li was appointed Chief Financial Officer. As part of the transaction Benjamin Berry resigned all positions with the company.

“The focus and strategy going forward in the coming weeks will be to update OTC Markets, the Colorado Secretary of State, and company’s transfer agent” stated Wei Li, Chairman. “Once these obligatory items are finished, we have plans to update investors on our growth and strategy plan that I believe will help to add shareholder value”.

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. is underway compiling the initial change of control information needed. The company also plans to submit a name and symbol change to FINRA in the coming weeks. The company has no plans for a reverse split and hopes to add shareholder value with their strategy for growth.

About Zhejiang Dashang Media Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Dashang Media Co., Ltd. (“Dashang”) focuses on the research and development and operation of short video social products in the 5G era. " Dashang Short Video" developed and operated by Dashang is a short video application that integrates short video recording, publishing, sharing and other functions. Dashang's management team members are all from first-tier companies such as Alibaba Group and Microsoft.

As a professional short video platform, Dashang uses advanced artificial intelligence technology and big data technology to realize efficient and intelligent distribution of high-quality short video content while encouraging users to create and watch short video content and realize profit through advertising revenue. In the business ecosystem centered on high-quality content and accurate advertising, the Internet celebrity anchors have increased the attention of fans, the merchants have increased the sales of their products, the brand has expanded its popularity, and users have gained benefits while enjoying leisure and entertainment, which is also reflected in the rewards. It is a business model that achieves a win-win situation for all parties in a dynamic balance.

Website: http://web.tokshine.com/

