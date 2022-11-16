Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 16 November 2022
Corporate Announcement 41/2022
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar
The financial year runs from 1 October to 30 September.
Financial Calendar
7th December 2022 Annual Report 2021/2022
5th January 2023 Annual General Meeting
22nd May 2023 Half-yearly interim financial statement 2022/2023
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
