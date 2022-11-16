Automotive Airbag Market Trends and ForecastThe global automotive airbag market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Airbag Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362916/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Airbag Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive airbag market looks promising with opportunities in the SUVs and crossovers, large cars, and mid-size cars. The global automotive airbag market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are governmental regulations on safety standard, increasing number of traffic fatalities, increasing awareness on vehicle safety, and development of low-cost airbags.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Airbag Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of flexible venting technology, application of bioplastics materials in airbag module, development of lightweight airbag inflators, and development of low-cost airbag Electronic Control Unit.



Automotive Airbag Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that front airbag will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive airbag market by airbag type, vehicle type, and region, as follows:



Automotive Airbag Market by Airbag Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Front Airbag

• Side Airbag

• Curtain Airbag

• Knee Airbag



Automotive Airbag Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Small Cars

• Mid-size Cars

• Large Cars

• MPV and LCV

• SUVs and crossovers

• Others



Automotive Airbag Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Airbag Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive airbag companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive airbag companies profiled in this report includes.

• Autoliv Inc.

• Joyson Safety Systems

• ZF TRW Automotive Holding Corp

• Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

• Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Automotive Airbag Market Insights

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to increasing light vehicle production; China will remain the leading market in terms of vehicle production. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of increasing penetration of airbag components in vehicles in North America due to strict vehicular safety standards & regulations.

Features of the Global Automotive Airbag Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global automotive airbag market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive airbag market size by various segments, such as by airbag type and vehicle type in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global automotive airbag market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by airbag type, vehicle type, and regions for the global automotive airbag market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive airbag market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive airbag market size?

Answer: The global automotive airbag market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive airbag market?

Answer: The automotive airbag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive airbag market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for assisted driving in constrained environments, and rising focus on safety and convenience, leading the OEMs to integrate the airbags into their vehicles.

Q4. What are the major vehicle type or end use industries for automotive airbag?

Answer: Small car is the major segment by vehicle type for automotive airbag.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive airbag market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of flexible venting technology, application of bioplastics materials in airbag module, development of lightweight airbag inflators, and development of low-cost airbag Electronic Control Unit.

Q6. Who are the key automotive airbag companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive airbag companies are as follows:

Q7. Which automotive airbag product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that front airbag will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in number of front crashes, which has increased the contribution of front airbags in the global automotive airbag market.

Q8: In automotive airbag market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to increasing light vehicle production; China will remain the leading market in terms of vehicle production. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of increasing penetration of airbag components in vehicles in North America due to strict vehicular safety standards & regulations.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global automotive airbag market by airbag type (front airbag, side airbag, curtain airbag, and knee airbag), by vehicle type (small cars, mid-size cars, large cars, MPV and LCV, SUV, and other vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



