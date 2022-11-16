KoreConX CEO and Co-Founder Oscar A. Jofre Talks About Crowdfunding From the Investor's Perspective

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX CEO and Co-Founder Oscar A. Jofre is part of a special webinar, hosted by Financial Poise Webinars. "Crowdfunding from the Investor's Perspective" airs on Nov. 17, 1 p.m. CST, and is an essential part of the "Crowdfunding 2022" series with co-production by West LegalEdCenter™.

The event is an opportunity to show how raising money online differs from traditional methods of capital raising. It begins with a basic overview of the new regulatory regime, the requirements to invest, and the onboarding process one should expect. Then, the guests dive deeper into the market opportunity, including how to access and select investments, and the expectations investors should set for themselves and the projects they select. This is not intended to support any specific deal selection, but instead sheds light upon the basic selection criteria available, the proper approach to investing, and what to avoid.

This webinar focuses on the kinds of opportunities that crowdfunding makes available to the investor, and how the investor should go about navigating this new world. As Oscar explains, "Crowdfunding creates opportunities for companies and investors. From an investor perspective, it is necessary to understand the possibilities and limitations of this kind of investment to assure a positive experience for all parties involved."

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX offers the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, capital markets, and secondary markets. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants, and investor acquisition firms leverage our ecosystem solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table, shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

About Financial Poise

The primary mission of Financial Poise™ is to provide reliable plain English business, financial, and legal education to individual investors, entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives, and to help trusted advisors do the same. Financial Poise content is created by seasoned, respected experts who are invited to join our Faculty only after being recommended by a current Faculty Member. Our editorial staff then works to make sure all content is easily digestible. Financial Poise is a meritocracy; nobody can "buy" their way into the Financial Poise Faculty.

