Yogurtland Announces Plans for Expansive Growth Across the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, first revolutionized its industry by removing the barrier of the counter – inviting customers to build their own frozen yogurt desserts and create a memorable experience beyond what’s in the cup. Further innovation continues to drive the brand today, with more than 230 stores open across the U.S. and internationally.

With Fortune Business Insights predicting the frozen yogurt market to grow from close to $1.7 billion in 2021 to $2.14 billion in 2028, Yogurtland is currently pursuing expansion in key U.S. markets, including Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas; and Florida.

Yogurtland founder and CEO Phillip Chang moved to California from Korea when he was 21. A determined entrepreneur, he first launched a bubble tea café before adding frozen yogurt to the menu. Recognizing the growing popularity of frozen yogurt in the United States, he opened the first Yogurtland in Irvine, California in 2006, with the mission to provide the highest quality ingredients and flavors. Yogurtland far surpassed Chang’s expectations, with sales wildly outpacing dessert competitors including Cold Stone Creamery and Baskin Robbins.

“We were amazed from the start by the demand for soft-serve frozen yogurt simply presented in an interactive way with the freshest ingredients and unique flavors – we had to cut off the line some days to allow our team to go home!” said Chang. “Today, we continue to seek that special customer experience in each of our stores, from families coming for a Friday night treat to busy professionals looking for a healthy snack. We can’t wait to spread the joy of froyo moments throughout the country and beyond.”

Yogurtland began franchising in 2007 with its location on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. Since that time, it has continually invested to improve its strategy, operations, and support, offering potential franchisees the opportunity to open their own business relying on a proven model for success. A key differentiator for Yogurtland is the brand’s own dairy providing the freshest products directly to the stores. To further propel growth, the brand is also rolling out a reimagined store design and testing additional menu categories to include acai bowls, shakes, smoothies, and fruit bowls.

The business requires minimal labor accompanied by its own supply chain with the Yogurtland dairy providing the exclusive flavor mixtures. The company is aiming for 10% store growth per year in order to achieve its goal of doubling the number of stores in the next five years.

Of note, the Yogurtland franchise opportunity clearly aligns with top market trends in the restaurant industry, which include customer demand for new and diverse flavors, a true dining experience that goes beyond the meal, customization, and a focus on health.

“Yogurtland ticks the boxes for exactly what today’s consumer is looking for and our past has shown that we are always thinking ahead to the newest innovation that will continue to set our brand apart from the competition,” said Yogurtland President Sam Yoon.

Interested franchisees can learn more at https://www.yogurt-land.com/franchise.

About Yogurtland

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 230 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

