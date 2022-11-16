Start Reading Now to participate in Give to the Max November 1-17

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start Reading Now is participating in the 14th annual Give to the Max giving event taking place this year starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and culminating on Thursday, Nov. 17. Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, donors have given more than $225 million since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.



Start Reading Now is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit addressing the fact that on average, low-income families have less than one book at home. By providing 30 free books from 1st through 3rd grade, thousands of Minneapolis schoolchildren can read over summer break, prevent summer skills slide, and build their at-home library.

“In 2020, we saw more donors and organizations participating in Give to the Max than ever before, crossing the $30 million mark for the very first time,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, the nonprofit that hosts Give to the Max. “Nonprofits and schools across Minnesota are still meeting record levels of need around the COVID-19 pandemic, disasters like this summer’s wildfires, continuing to advance social justice, and much more. We’re encouraging everyone to keep their foot on the generosity pedal this year and help organizations continue to be resilient for the work ahead of them.”

To participate in Give to the Max, donors should visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code, and more. Early Giving for Give to the Max begins Nov. 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 17, with random drawings for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations throughout the event.

Each donation made through GiveMN.org qualifies Start Reading Now for additional grants from the Give to the Max prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation.

To be a part of Give to the Max, visit GiveMN.org to make a gift to your favorite cause and use #GTMD22 to join in the social media conversation.

About Start Reading Now

Start Reading Now is a research-based program that is funded with donations from the community. Over 95% of revenue goes directly to the program, with every dollar making a difference. Start Reading Now is financially supported by hundreds of individuals as well as these generous sponsors: Atomic Data, Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation, Lynne & Andrew Redleaf Foundation, Integrated Equity Management, Wedding Day Diamonds, and Transport Distribution Services.

Since its founding in 2016, Start Reading Now has served over 22,000 students and donated over 250,000 books! Learn more about Start Reading Now at www.StartReadingNow.org.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota’s giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.

Since 2009, nearly 700,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity, and giving events like the annual Give to the Max, GiveMN has helped to generate nearly $300 million for more than 13,000 nonprofits.

RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.