HealthMe Wins UCSF Digital Health Award for Patient Cost Savings

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthMe (https://healthmedocs.com) announced today that the company was selected from an application pool of over 1,000 healthcare companies as a 2022 UCSF Rising Star in the Patient Cost Savings category. Winners in multiple categories were announced live and in-person at the HLTH conference, which took place on Nov. 14 in Las Vegas. This distinction is especially meaningful as the Digital Health Awards honors outstanding health technologies and innovations dramatically transforming healthcare each year.

As a physician-founded company, HealthMe addresses the urgent needs of patients for transparently priced bundled care to overcome the gap between the patients and the providers that care for them. Uncertainty around medical prices is among the highest concerns faced by Americans in need of care. The HealthMe platform has increased access to needed care for direct-pay patients who often face limited options receiving the care they need. For providers, HealthMe provides a simple solution to transact transparently priced healthcare and creates a clear path to meet and exceed new regulatory requirements for transparent pricing.

"We recognize there are few industries more complex than healthcare. While the actual provision of care is by default complex, access to and payment for that care should be simple. HealthMe accomplishes this by deploying consumer-friendly eCommerce storefronts directly to practice websites to accommodate direct-payers," commented CEO and founder Dr. Michael Havig. "We are honored to be recognized by UCSF for delivering meaningful cost savings and price transparency for thousands of patients."

"This year's incredible winners are mature digital-first companies contributing to reducing healthcare inefficiencies while bringing the latest in digital technologies to a sector that up until recently was considered a late adapter," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman, UCSF Health Hub.

About HealthMe™

Price transparency experts and transformers of the patient payment experience, HealthMe™ (https://healthmedocs.com) delivers an online platform that gives medical groups and practices a simple and proven solution to serve the growing population of Direct-Pay patients and health consumers. Founded and developed by doctors, HealthMe's revenue accelerator platform combines the best features of a consumer-friendly online marketplace with the security of a specialized healthcare payment processing solution. With validated success in automating the process of Good Faith Estimates (GFEs), HealthMe is the first company to provide GFEs in 11 languages. HealthMe helps patients find the best healthcare options while saving money on their care while streamlining administrative process for overburdened staff.

About UCSF Health Hub: Digital Health Awards

Produced by UCSF Health Hub, the UCSF Digital Health Awards, now in its fourth year, is the leading awards show in the health tech industry awarding the next best products and technologies in the digital health space.

Contact Information:

Darrell Atkin

VP Marketing

datkin@healthmedocs.com

760-390-6036



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment