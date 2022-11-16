Centricity, a Provider of Innovative Lifestyle Services, Announces Additions of Lee Daniels, Bob Kilinski, and Brent Delzer to Executive Team to Accelerate Its Ongoing Transformation

St. Petersburg, Florida, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity today named three new executive leaders to support and accelerate the transformation into a high growth, technology and innovation driven lifestyle services company. The new additions include Lee Daniels, Chief Growth Officer, Bob Kilinski, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, and Brent Delzer, Vice President of Operations.

“We’ve brought together a team of experienced executives from both large and startup companies whose combined 60+ years of consumer warranty and retail services related experience will accelerate growth across multiple verticals as we transform Centricity,” said Ted Moorthy, President of Centricity. “Lee, Bob, and Brent, and the other members of our executive team are driven to build next-gen protection offerings meeting the needs of consumers wherever life takes them.”

Lee Daniels comes to Centricity with more than 25 years of successfully developing, launching, and selling industry leading products and services. Daniels most recently spent six years with Assurant as Vice President of Global Business Development, leading business development efforts for the Verizon, Visible, and Samsung accounts. Prior to Assurant, he served as Vice President of North America Carrier Business Development at Cradlepoint, growing Cradlepoint into Verizon’s top wireless router provider. Daniels gained his telecom experience during 14 years at Verizon Wireless where he ascended to the position of Vice President of Consumer Product Development. Daniels is also a nine year veteran of the United States Air Force, notably serving in the White House Communications Agency under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

Bob Kilinski brings nearly 30 years of executive experience in retail merchandising, extended warranty, marketing, advertising, and business development functions. Kilinski has continued to expand his large network in retail across multiple divisions and disciplines by building service programs for the largest national retailers of technology products. Kilinski’s career spans several years at both RadioShack as well as head of his own consulting firm addressing needs across the retail services space. He also spent eight years as the CMO and Business Development lead for a successful startup which was ultimately acquired. Kilinski is a U.S. Army veteran.

Brent Delzer joins Centricity with more than 20 years as an experienced executive in the extended warranty and tech services space. His career includes serving as Director of Operations with Brightstar, a global device protection and services company, where he was instrumental in creating warranty offerings for retailers. Brent also served in a Vice President role at Assurant, leading operations activities in field services across multiple categories. He also led a portion of the service operations for BestBuy, the largest retailer of consumer electronics at the time.

More information about Centricity can be found at centricity.com.

About Centricity:

Centricity partners with retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions, driving revenue and resulting in happy, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity is a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a 46-year-old company with a rich history of service and protection.

Attachment