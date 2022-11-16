Educator Michael Lozano Roman receives Community Foundation Boulder County’s Nino Gallo Award

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County, the county’s longtime philanthropic partner, today awarded Michael Lozano Roman the Nino Gallo Award. Roman is a bilingual educator and STEM specialist who works with children at Casa de la Esperanza.

The award celebrates the life of Nino Gallo, who passed away in December 2020, and will advance Gallo’s legacy, including his innovative work on behalf of immigrants and the economically disadvantaged that shaped community engagement efforts, programs and policies throughout Boulder and Broomfield counties.

“Michael was selected by people who knew Nino well and believed he best exemplified his leadership qualities and values,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “We are proud to honor Michael for his work.”

Casa de la Esperanza’s educational center is a state-of-the-art learning center providing opportunities and resources toward excellence and self-empowerment for over 100 children and youth living on-site. Local volunteers serve as tutors, robotics mentors and teachers to help coordinate activities and events. Roman serves as the staff STEM educator and lab technician.

The Nino Gallo Award is one of many ways that Community Foundation Boulder County honors pillars of the Boulder County community. To learn more about the organization's work, visit commfound.org.





About Community Foundation Boulder County

Community Foundation Boulder County catalyzes the community, responds to immediate needs and anticipates future challenges. Through informed decision-making, we inspire ideas, ignite action and mobilize resources to improve the quality of life for all. Advancing inclusivity and providing leadership and on key issues, the foundation collaborates with community-minded individuals and organizations that want to make a difference, accomplishing more together than we do alone. Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has granted more than $100M.

