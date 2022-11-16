PatientWing Joins the Pledge 1% Movement and Pledges to Donate 1% of Time and Profit to the Philadelphia Community

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalTrax LLC, DBA PatientWing is pleased to announce they joined Pledge 1%, a global movement to create a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business. PatientWing joins over 12,000 companies around the world who have committed to Pledge 1% of either their product, profit, equity, and/or staff time to charities of their choosing.

"Serving others and helping people is one of the reasons I wanted to work at PatientWing. I'm grateful to work at a company who actively supports giving back to the community and creates space for that intentionally," said Renee Roberts, Project Manager at PatientWing, and head of the Pledge 1% for the company.

In 2022, PatientWing donated funds to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit committed to providing meals to those in need after natural disasters and humanitarian crises; the funds were specifically earmarked for World Central Kitchen's efforts to feed those impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March of this year. In Q2, the company donated their time to support the work of MANNA through food preparation for the organization. MANNA is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit providing healthy meals to those suffering from serious illness.

PatientWing supported The Lincoln Center, a nonprofit in the Philadelphia area, with a financial donation in Q3 to support their innovative services for individuals and families. In late September, PatientWing staff volunteered at Broad Street Ministry's Sanctuary Lunch Service, serving meals to those in need. Broad Street Ministry is committed to helping Philadelphians living in deep poverty stabilize their lives through meals and social services.

"Our mission at PatientWing is to transform how patients participate in clinical trials and help bring new medicines to market faster and improve the quality of life for many in the process. Our employees are passionate about our mission, and their passion to help others extends to their communities and beyond. Our 1% pledge is the company's commitment to support those efforts," said Zikria Syed, Co-founder and CEO.

ABOUT PATIENTWING

PatientWing is on a mission to transform how patients participate in clinical research and increase participation in clinical trials. Their focus is enhancing the quality of life for more people by bringing better, more effective treatments to rare disease and oncology patients faster. They do this every day by transforming the relationship between patients, research sites, and sponsors, enabling them to build lifetime relationships with each other. For more information about PatientWing, please email info@patientwing.com. To discuss volunteer opportunities in the Philadelphia region, please contact Renee Roberts, rroberts@patientwing.com.



ABOUT PLEDGE 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good.

