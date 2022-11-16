NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- BudMail 420

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswire is advising journalists and other readers to disregard the news release, "Budmail 420 Launches Unique Cannabis Advent Calendar" issued November 13, 2022, over GlobeNewswire.
