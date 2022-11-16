NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- BudMail 420

| Source: Budmail 420 Budmail 420

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswire is advising journalists and other readers to disregard the news release, "Budmail 420 Launches Unique Cannabis Advent Calendar" issued November 13, 2022, over GlobeNewswire.


Tags

budmail budmail 420 weed advent calendar