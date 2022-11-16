The Global Hard Seltzer Market is expected to grow by $1 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hard Seltzer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359973/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hard seltzer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from millennials, new product launches, and rising demand for low-calorie alcoholic beverages.

The hard seltzer market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The hard seltzer market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing prevalence of online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the hard seltzer market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovations and increased M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hard seltzer market covers the following areas:

• Hard seltzer market sizing

• Hard seltzer market forecast

• Hard seltzer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hard seltzer market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Future Proof Brands LLC, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC, Heineken NV, Kona Gold Beverage Inc., Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Nude Beverages, Retail Services and Systems Inc., San Juan Seltzer Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd. Also, the hard seltzer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

