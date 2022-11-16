SourceKnowledge Marketplace Earns Company Exponential Growth for 2022

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceKnowledge , the open web ad network that increases yield for publishers and incremental reach for retailers, today announced the company ranked No. 395 on the Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500™ because of its triple digit growth in revenue since pivoting its focus to the SourceKnowledge Marketplace in 2019.



From 2018 to 2022, SourceKnowledge has grown its revenue by 331% and expanded its individual advertiser count by 2881% to include brands like Wine.com, Wayfair, Chewy, Michael Kors, Macy’s, Womanizer and more. It has also increased its number of campaigns by over 1301%, showcasing its revitalizing transformation.

Ten years after its initial launch, the SourceKnowledge founding team saw an opportunity to deliver on marketers’ need for a performance-based ad network while rewarding publishers with a cost-per-click (CPC) model. In 2019, the rise of eCommerce plugins was fueling the expansion of online retail, which was then exacerbated by the pandemic. In 2020, eCommerce rose by $244.2 billion or 43% , according to the United States Census Bureau.

Through the SourceKnowledge Marketplace, retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands can easily expand their marketing reach and generate incremental sales. Through the self-serve platform, campaign spend is set based on cost-per-acquisition (CPA) or return on ad spend (ROAS) goals. SourceKnowledge recently expanded its Influencer Network , which helps marketers and DTC brands connect with authentic deal-centric influencers and the high-intent shoppers.

SourceKnowledge recognizes the value in their open-web publishers’ ability to connect in-market shoppers with retail products, and rewards those who drive the highest number of conversions appropriately. Through the SourceKnowledge Marketplace platform, publishers determine their bid floor, or lowest desired bid rate to run an ad. They can also input a Fallback URL. The “Fallback URL” is unique to Sourceknowledge’s platform and guarantees to publishers that, if SourceKnowledge is not able to meet their bid floor, their advertisements will be auctioned through another network of the publisher’s choosing and will therefore remain monetized.

SourceKnowledge co-founder and CRO Hector Pantazopoulos said, “SourceKnowledge Marketplace was created in direct response to pain points we saw for both retailers and publishers. We offer connections with thousands of unique publishers outside of the walled gardens, allowing advertisers to experience the power of the open web. After being in this ever-evolving industry for more than a decade, we are incredibly proud of the growth SourceKnowledge is continuing to enjoy and credit our team for their grit and dedication to rebuild our product suite to seize on opportunity.”

SourceKnowledge was previously recognized on the Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ in 2014 and 2015 . The company was shortlisted for ExchangeWire’s The Wires for Best Ecommerce Customer Acquisition Strategy .

