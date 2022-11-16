The Global Glutamic Acid Market is expected to grow by $4.2 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glutamic Acid Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359970/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glutamic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for use in sports supplements, increasing demand from food industry, and increasing health consciousness among people.

The glutamic acid market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The glutamic acid market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of amino acid as animal feed additives as one of the prime reasons driving the glutamic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing acquisitions and joint ventures and increasing preference toward natural food additives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the glutamic acid market covers the following areas:

• Glutamic acid market sizing

• Glutamic acid market forecast

• Glutamic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glutamic acid market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Amino GmbH, Anhui Keynovo Biotech Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Hebei Mojin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Iris Biotech GmbH, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Medinex, Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., ShanDong look chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd, and Wuhan Amino Acid Bio Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the glutamic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359970/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________