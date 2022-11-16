SESHBUDDIES Launches a New Era of Cannabis Social Media Where Enthusiasts, Insiders, and Brands Come Together

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SESHBUDDIES is a new cannabis-centric social media platform focusing on empowering rather than restricting marijuana and hemp-related content. The application was developed by a team of passionate cannabis enthusiasts with decades of combined experience in sales, product testing, marketing, digital advertising, and E-commerce who feel the community needs a digital haven free from big tech censorship and demonetization.

The Birth of the Cannabis Social Media Era

Cannabis advocates and brands have been excluded from the social media experience. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok have restrictive terms of service agreements limiting or outright banning cannabis-related content. SESHBUDDIES is launching a new era in social media and how cannabis users can interact online and IRL.

How SESHBUDDIES Works

SESHBUDDIES is where like-minded enthusiasts can come together to share content and engage with their favorite brands. Every SESHBUDDIES user has a feed and can engage with other users or "Buddies" growing their digital network. In addition, the platform has various means of documenting and requesting real-world smoke sessions to improve the overall cannabis experience.

Users can make the following requests directly from the SESHBUDDIES interface:

SHMOKE Seshsion — Invite a buddy to smoke.

MATCH Seshsion — Ask a buddy to bring the same amount of product, AKA match.

DROP Seshsion — Request to pitch in on a smoke session.

SMO Seshsion — Smoke me out (SMO). A request for a buddy to bring the product with the expectation of the favor being returned later.

Sessions include a detailed report, including the type of cannabis product, strain name, amount, time, location, and participants. In addition, each session can be rated and saved in the user's Seshbuddies profile so they can reference it later.

Download SESHBUDDIES for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit seshbuddies.io.

