The Global Events Industry 2022-2026 is expected to grow by $614.33 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period

59% during the forecast period. The report on the events industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in the number of corporate events, the growing prominence of social networking sites, and the increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness.

The events industry market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The events industry market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Corporate events and seminar

• Music concert

• Festival

• Sports

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of events in education as one of the prime reasons driving the events industry market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the use of audio conferencing and video conferencing and increased usage of events for recruitment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the events industry market covers the following areas:

• Events industry market sizing

• Events industry market forecast

• Events industry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading events industry market vendors that include Access Destination Services, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., ATPI Ltd., BCD Travel BV, Capita Plc, CL Events, Clarion Events Ltd., Cvent Inc., DRP Holdings Ltd., Entertaining Asia Ltd., Event Rhythm, Group Seven Events Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Outback Concerts LLC, Questex Media Group LLC, Reed Exhibitions Ltd., Riviera Events, The Freeman Co., Versatile Event Management, and Viagogo Entertainment Inc. Also, the events industry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

