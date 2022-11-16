The Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market is expected to grow by $4.7 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359962/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the outdoor sports apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the popularity of outdoor sports, increasing participation in outdoor sports, and the adoption of celebrity branding marketing strategy.

The outdoor sports apparel market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The outdoor sports apparel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men

• Women

• Kids



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the number of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor sports apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of automation in textile industry and growing online sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the outdoor sports apparel market covers the following areas:

• Outdoor sports apparel market sizing

• Outdoor sports apparel market forecast

• Outdoor sports apparel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor sports apparel market vendors that include adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Arendicom GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, Iconix International, Li Ning Co. Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Yonex Co. Ltd., and ASICS Corp. Also, the outdoor sports apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359962/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________