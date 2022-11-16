Komprise Named One of the Fastest-Growing Company in the Bay Area and North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Komprise grew 306% from 2018 to 2021, as enterprises grapple with explosive unstructured data growth.



Unstructured data has been growing exponentially over the last few years, now consisting of at least 80% of the world’s data and is largely unmanaged. The Komprise Intelligent Data Management Platform helps enterprises save and make money on their unstructured data, such as log files, documents, audio and video files, IoT and research data, clinical images and genomics data. Komprise analyzes a customer’s data estate regardless of where the data lives to give customers unprecedented visibility. Komprise then intelligently mobilizes data through data migration, data tiering and data lifecycle management to lower-cost storage in the data center or cloud.

Komprise customers save an average of 70% of data storage and backup costs. With the Komprise Global File Index, Deep Analytics and Smart Data Workflows, enterprises can dramatically cut the time needed to prepare unstructured data for big data analytics, machine learning and other cloud services initiatives. Komprise recently announced new self-service data management features for line of business teams, bridging the gap between IT’s focus on reducing storage costs and protecting data and users’ need to quickly access key files and data sets and drive data analytics.

“This recognition in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a wonderful testament to the rapid growth and technological innovation that Komprise has led in the IT infrastructure marketplace during the most challenging period of the 21st century,” remarked Kumar Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Komprise. “Our customers are leveraging Komprise to navigate the tough global economic turbulence by modernizing and finding new ways to harness their petabytes of unstructured data for competitive value while cutting costs.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

