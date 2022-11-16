Coyuchi Opens New Palo Alto Store in Town & Country Village

The Leader in Sustainable Home Retail Expands Brick-and-Mortar Presence to Bring Direct-to-Consumer Experience to Life

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Coyuchi , the first organic luxury home goods brand for sustainable living, announces today the opening of its new Palo Alto, California, store. Located in the Town & Country Village , a neighborhood shopping center with specialty shops and restaurants, Coyuchi is neighbored by like-minded luxury stores such as Sur La Table, Diptyque, Marine Layer, Hudson Grace and more.

Since its founding in 1991, Coyuchi has been known for its delivery of high-quality, timeless, organic designs. The new Palo Alto location brings to life the Coyuchi experience that has turned its online customers into brand loyalists and provides greater accessibility for shoppers to feel the difference of Coyuchi’s quality firsthand.

The store features an immersive “at home” retail experience to help customers craft their most comfortable version of home. Shoppers have access to the design advice of Coyuchi’s esteemed Natural Home Advisors who staff the store, coastal design inspiration including a bountiful display of swatches, and a large interactive touchscreen to review all possible color and textile options.

“With the addition of our Palo Alto store, Coyuchi aims to give customers something they can only get in-person: the opportunity to feel the difference in quality in their own hands,” says CEO & President, Eileen Mockus. “This new location is more than a store to us; we see this space as an opportunity to bring the brand to life. We invite Palo Alto customers to make themselves at home, interact with each of our products, feel the difference in each of them, and ultimately curate a home that is unique and special to them.”

In addition to providing customers with a firsthand product experience, the new store will also serve to foster Coyuchi’s growing community. The Palo Alto location provides the brand a space to bring together industry leaders and partners, educate customers and the Palo Alto community, and raise awareness for the brand’s sustainability mission.

The expansion of Coyuchi’s physical presence is an essential step in its growth strategy, led by Marcus Chung, who was hired as the brand’s first Chief Operating Officer in May. With stores being an increasingly important channel to demonstrate Coyuchi’s value proposition to customers and investors, Chung has been instrumental in bringing the Palo Alto store to life in his short six-month tenure. He joins Coyuchi from his previous position at ThirdLove, where he served as Vice President of Manufacturing & Supply Chain.

The new 1,300-square-foot store is Coyuchi’s second brick-and-mortar retail destination, with its first in Point Reyes Station, which opened its doors in 2008. With the opening of Palo Alto, Coyuchi aims to expand the reach of its mission to provide high-quality, long-lasting, responsibly sourced home textiles to the Palo Alto area. Doors open on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. PT, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

For more information on where to find Coyuchi at the Town & Country Village, visit https://tandcvillage.com .

ABOUT COYUCHI

Coyuchi has led the home industry in luxury organic textiles with the smallest possible impact on the planet since 1991. Committed to transparency, product innovation, and practices that limit harm to the environment and the people who live in it, Coyuchi sets the standard for sustainability in home. Now in its fourth decade in organic textiles, Coyuchi aims to continue to innovate its products and business model to advocate for the health of the planet and its people, as demonstrated through its climate goals: net zero emissions by 2025 and net positive emissions by 2030.

Continuing its leadership in innovation, Coyuchi is weaving the next chapter of sustainable living through a Regulation A+ offering, which democratizes access to early-stage investment opportunities to all. Coyuchi is currently accepting investments through its partner Manhattan Street Capital. Learn more about investing at https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/coyuchi .

Corporate Communications:



InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashley Angello

aangello@coyuchi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2d53a2b-9f33-4ac8-8028-f708b886d76c