La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor Offers High Quality Furniture and Interior Design Services in the Quad Cities

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor in Davenport is bringing the products and the interior design ethos of the nearly century-old American furniture brand to Quad Cities, IA, residents. The company is urging local homeowners to visit its retail store at 4775 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, to browse through its furniture offerings and to try out its professional interior design services.

La-Z-Boy, established in 1927, is credited with inventing the concept of the reclining chair and making it popular. Today, with over 2,300 retail outlets in the United States, it also licenses its products to other manufacturers, including the iconic La-Z-Boy chair, all over the world. La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor in Davenport markets and delivers the same brand of nationally recognized and loved in-home furniture and accessory products and services, that La-Z-Boy is known for, to homeowners in the Quad Cities area.

La-Z-Boy’s wide range of furniture includes recliners such as high leg recliners, the duo®, rocking recliners, wall recliners, swivel recliners, power lift chairs, and more, chairs such as the Chair & A Half, stationary chairs, sleepers, swivel chairs, office chairs, and more, sofas such as reclining sofas, stationary sofas, sleeper sofas, and more, loveseats, tables, ottomans, entertainment consoles, pet beds, benches, bookcases, lamps, and more.

The company also offers beds, dressers, nightstands, chests, and mirrors for the bedroom as well as dining chairs, dining storage, dining tables, and barstools for the kitchen. The store offers 3 mattress collections from Tempur-Pedic®, a company known for its special Tempur® material, a kind of viscoelastic memory foam first used by NASA for space shuttles.

For customers who feel overwhelmed with the available options and need a hand with design, La-Z-Boy also offers in-house interior design services. At the Davenport location, Senior Designer Nancy Klemme, Store Designer Catie Malone, and Design Consultant Erica Nicholson work with clients to understand their design sensibilities and then create a functional and aesthetically appealing furniture selection that matches their vision. The designers even make home visits and make custom design recommendations based on the topology and layout of their customers’ current living spaces. Nancy and Catie have degrees in Interior Design with the former being a design veteran with over 20 years of experience.

Nancy Klemme talks about the interior design services offered at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor in Davenport by saying, “La-Z-Boy repertoire of comfortable and great-looking furniture allows customers to mix and match designs and craft any look that they want for their dream home. We realize that when presented with so many options it is easy to get flustered. Thankfully, I and Catie have an intimate knowledge of La-Z-Boy’s large portfolio of furniture designs. We also have years of experience talking to clients and figuring out their needs. We can craft a truly unique design that resonates with you and your family. With our professional design services coupled with La-Z-Boy’s high-quality construction and craftsmanship, you have everything you need to elevate your interiors to what you have always dreamt of.”

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor was established 15 years ago by a sales and marketing professional who spent 20 years at La-Z-Boy corporate before opening the store in Davenport with his brother. The store, which boasts a 25,000 sq. ft. warehouse, has posted year-on-year record sales growth since its founding in 2008 and is the top La-Z-Boy store in terms of sales volume in the Midwest. The furniture store has also received overwhelming support from the local Quad Cities community as it has a laudable aggregate rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from over 950 reviews.





Readers in Quad Cities, IA, are requested to follow the company’s social media pages to keep track of the many seasonal promotions that it regularly offers, such as its limited-time-only sale for Veterans Day 2022. The Davenport furniture store is open from 10 AM to 7 PM from Monday to Saturday and from 11 AM to 6 PM on Sundays.

