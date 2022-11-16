CCPPP Releases Case Studies on Award-Winning Hospital, Transit & Airport Public-Private Partnership Projects

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Council for Pubic-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) is pleased to announce three case studies are now available on critical infrastructure projects recognized last year with gold awards in CCPPP's National Awards for Innovation & Excellence in P3s.

The case studies, released in advance of P3 2022, the 30th anniversary of the Council’s annual conference, provide an in depth look at the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, Ontario; Valley Line West LRT, Alberta; and L.F. Wade International Airport Redevelopment Project, Bermuda. The case studies are available by clicking on the links below.

Designed to inspire others to consider innovative and efficient models for procuring infrastructure, the studies provide a close look at how a successful P3 has worked, including how the partnership was established, its structure and operation, its resulting benefits, and the lessons learned. To date, CCPPP has published more than 80 case studies on award-winning P3 projects since the national awards program was established in 1998.

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, Ontario – Gold Award for Infrastructure

This $1.3-billion project, the first hospital built in the City of Vaughan and the first net new hospital to be built in Ontario in the last 30 years, has a state-of-the-art emergency department, capacity for up to 350 beds with flexibility to expand, and is the first hospital in Canada to feature fully integrated smart technology, enabling systems and medical devices to communicate directly with one another. In February 2021, as it prepared to open, the hospital pivoted to temporarily become a system-wide resource supporting Ontario’s COVID-19 response. From its initial opening until its full opening in June 2021, the facility cared for some of the highest volumes of COVID-19 patients in Ontario. The awards committee was impressed by how well the hospital pivoted ahead of its opening and the innovations deployed by the consortium to keep the complex project on time and on budget such as the use of prefabricated bathroom modules.

Partners: Mackenzie Health, Infrastructure Ontario and Plenary Health

Valley Line West LRT, Alberta – Gold Award for Project Development

This $2.67-billion, 14-kilometre light-rail extension is the second stage of the City of Edmonton’s Valley Line. The design-build-finance project, which entered its RFP phase and reached financial close during the pandemic in 2020, bundles together design, system integration and construction into one contract. It also is the first to embed a community benefits agreement for a major capital project in Edmonton. With its 14 street-level stops and two elevated stations, the extension will help connect city neighbourhoods and reduce congestion, with LRT stops downtown at all major city hospitals and the city’s largest tourist attraction, West Edmonton Mall. Once the west line is operational, both stages of the Valley Line will operate contiguously with no transfer points or perceived break in service for passengers despite the fact both are being delivered using different P3 consortiums, noted the awards committee.

Partners: City of Edmonton and Marigold Infrastructure Partners

L.F. Wade International Airport Redevelopment Project, Bermuda – Gold Award for Infrastructure (International)

By using innovative thinking and Canadian P3 expertise, Bermuda was able to achieve what many small airports in the world have struggled to do — attract private sector investment to finance a major capital redevelopment. The US $300-million project is the largest P3 infrastructure deal in Bermuda’s history. The bespoke government-to-government contract and guarantee mechanism, supported by an underlying P3 commercial and financing structure, enabled the new 288,000-square-foot facility to meet the latest international standards while still dramatically lowering the project’s initial capital budget. In addition, the new terminal is infused with the latest technology. Built sustainably and factoring in the impacts of climate change, the terminal can now withstand windspeeds of 277 kilometres an hour — equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. Playing a part in the revitalization of Bermuda’s economy, nearly US $400 million in private investment was mobilized, more than 400 Bermudian companies were engaged, and 885 Bermudians worked on the project. The awards committee recognized the success of the project, which not only sets new standards internationally for others to follow but showcases Canadian companies and Canadian innovation on the world stage.

Partners: Government of Bermuda, Canadian Commercial Corporation and Aecon Concession

The Council would like to thank the project partners and procurement agencies for their contributions to the case studies, as well as Infrastructure Canada for its research support.

A special note of thanks to the dedicated Awards Committee that reviewed the 2021 award applications, selected the winners and provided feedback on the case studies. Using their extensive P3 knowledge and experience, they ensure the case studies provide a learning tool to seasoned practitioners, as well as those new to the P3 model.

The 2021 Awards Committee volunteers were:

Brad Nicpon, Chair of the Awards Selection Committee and Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Shariq Alvi, Managing Director, Infrastructure and Project Finance, CIBC

Rupesh Amin, Managing Partner, Infrastructure & Development, Forum Equity Partners

Peter Hepburn, Managing Director and Head, Infrastructure and Project Finance, National Bank Financial Markets

Alain Massicotte, Partner, Blake Cassels and Graydon LLP

Johanne Mullen, Partner, National Capital Projects and Infrastructure Leader, PwC Canada

Dr. Alan Russell, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, University of British Columbia, and

Lindsay Wright, Senior Manager, Global Infrastructure, KPMG LLP

For more information and copies of past studies, please contact partners@pppcouncil.ca.

