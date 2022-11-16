The Global Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market is expected to grow by $7.43 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 19.45% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666312/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the single axis solar PV tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining costs of solar power generation, supportive government policies and regulations, and rise in solar PV panel installations.

The single axis solar PV tracker market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The single axis solar PV tracker market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Utility

• Distributed generation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the single axis solar PV tracker market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing conversion efficiency of solar PVs and the development of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the single axis solar PV tracker market covers the following areas:

• Single axis solar PV tracker market sizing

• Single axis solar PV tracker market forecast

• Single axis solar PV tracker market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading single axis solar PV tracker market vendors that include Abengoa SA, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., EDF Renewables Inc, First Solar Inc., Grupo Gransolar SL, HeliosLite SAS, IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH, Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd., Mechatron, NEXtracker Inc, Scorpius Trackers Pvt. Ltd., Sinovoltaics Group Ltd., Soltec Energias Renovables SL, SunPower Corp, and Valmont Industries Inc. Also, the single axis solar PV tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

