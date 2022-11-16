Email Marketing Software Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global email marketing software market generated $1.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.3 billion CAGR 10.9% No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments Covered Channel, deployment mode, application, end use vertical, and region Drivers Surge in need for inexpensive digital advertising Growing popularity of targeted and personalized marketing Opportunities Exponential rise in internet penetration across the globe Increase in the utilization of artificial intelligence and digitization Restrains Ineffective email delivery Limited to specific users

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global email marketing software market, owing to the increased internet penetration among people during lockdowns.

Lockdowns were implemented by the governments of various countries so as to limit the spread of the virus, and hence stringent social distancing restrictions were imposed. This enabled people to stay indoors and ultimately resulted in increased internet penetration.

As a result of this, rapid changes in activities in the firms took place including product launches, advertising, marketing, promotions, and media spending. Thus, the demand for email marketing software surged rapidly.

Countries such as U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, Russia, China, Japan and India have been active players in increasing the influence of email marketing tools during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global email marketing software market based on channel, deployment mode, application, end use vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on channel, the business to business segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global email marketing software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR 11.97% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segment such as the business to customers.

Based on deployment model, the cloud-based segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global email marketing software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the on premises segment.

Based on application, the email lead generation segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global email marketing software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.17% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as sales reporting, customer management, template management, reporting and analytics, and others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global email marketing software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global email marketing software market report include weber Communications, Benchmark Internet Group, Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd., Constant Contact, Inc., ConvertKit LLC, HubSpot, Inc., Intuit Inc. (Mailchimp), Jivox Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc. and Zoho Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global email marketing software market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

