Global Bacteriocins and Protective Cultures Market Is Expected to Reach $768.5 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market generated $421.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $768.5 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $421.3 Million Market Size in 2031 $768.5 Million CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 233 Segments Covered Target Microorganism, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for convenience foods which has increased the need for food with longer shelf lives. Rise in demand for natural food preservatives like bacteriocins. Growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products due to busy & hectic schedules. Opportunities Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Increase in demand for zero preservatives food products.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a majority of the population worldwide went through unpleasant and stressful moments. As a result, people consumed clean label products as they became more health conscious about food and are still eating a healthier diet than usual.

The pandemic altered consumers' opinions on food products made with natural ingredients such as bacteriocins.

Hence, the period promoted awareness and interest in microbiological cultures, which had a positive impact on the bacteriocins and protective culture market growth in 2020. The trend is also expected to continue in the future.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market based on target microorganism, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on target microorganism, the yeasts and molds segment held the largest share of more than half of the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market in 2021 and would dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the bacteria segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dairy and dairy products segment was the largest in 2021, capturing more than two-fifths of the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the seafood segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of the meat and poultry products and others segments.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market share and would maintain a notable revenue growth during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market analyzed in the research include Aristomenis D. Phikas and Co SA., Biochem S.R.L, CHR. Hansen Holding A/S, Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l, DSM, M Food Group GmbH, Proxis Développement, Puratos Group NV, Sacco S.R.L, and Soyuzsnab Group of Companies.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

