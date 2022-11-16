[Latest] Global Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market Size/Share Worth USD 15.5 Billion by 2030 at a 17% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Polyethylene (PE), Nylon, Polypropylene (PP), Others), By Temperature (10 °C – 25 °C, 130 °C – 135 °C), By End-user (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.70 billion in 2022and is expected to reach a value of around USD 15.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

CMI’s research report offers a 360-degree view of the Lithium Ion battery Separator market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market.

Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market: Overview

A battery separator is a polymeric membrane that separates the negatively charged cathode from the positively charged anode to prevent an electrical short circuit. The partition, a wet microporous membrane, acts as a catalyst to quicken the transfer of ions between two electrodes. As a result, ions move backward when the battery is discharged and forward when the battery is being charged. When an extraordinary amount of heat is produced inside the battery cell, the Lithium Ion Battery Separator is utilized to shut off the battery’s mechanism.

These polymer films, ceramic materials, and nonwoven fibre separators extend the life and performance of lithium-ion batteries. The battery separator is essential to prevent electric conduction during the ionic conductive process. It is extensively used in many industries, such as consumer electronics, transportation, etc. Manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) are expanding into a sizable market for these batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are primarily used in electric cars.

Growth Factors

The falling price of Lithium-Ion batteries impacts the cost of manufacturing EVs. It is anticipated that the electric vehicle market will expand quickly. As a result, the need for lithium-ion battery separators is expected to grow. Better separator design has become increasingly necessary as battery technology has advanced. The high stability and lifespan performance standards required to prevent battery Technology from degrading, whether in production or research, still need to be met by current separators.

One of the key drivers of the market’s growth is the steadily increasing demand for smart gadgets. The usage of smart devices like smartphones, smart wearables, and tablets has risen steadily thanks to technological advancements, including improved network connectivity and improved user experience. Along with this, the adoption of such devices has been accelerated by the rapid expansion of the internet and consumers’ increasing disposable incomes and purchasing power. Lithium-ion batteries, which have a high energy density and a low discharge rate, are the power source for smart gadgets. Therefore, the demand for lithium-ion battery separators is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecast due to the increasing adoption of intelligent devices.

Segmental Overview

The market for Lithium-Ion Battery Separator is segmented into the battery, temperature, and end-user industries. Based on the end-use industries, the automotive segment held a market share of more than 40% in the global battery separators market and registered a respectable CAGR of over 15% through 2030. The automotive industry’s growing need for lithium-ion batteries and the widespread use of electronic vehicles are expected to lead to significant growth in the global market for battery separators.

Lithium-ion batteries now weigh significantly less due to recent technological advancements, making them more appealing for electric vehicle applications. The other market sector, which in 2022 had a market share of more than 2%, is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10.1%. Consumer electronics, telecommunication, and other industries are included in the other segment.

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific dominated the world market for the li-ion battery supply chain as of 2021. China, Japan, and South Korea are the primary promoters of the world’s supply chain for lithium-ion batteries in the region. Following the leading nations, nations like Australia, India, and Vietnam also have ambitions to establish li-ion battery manufacturing plants shortly.

According to estimates, a sizeable portion of the population in the Asia-Pacific region lacks access to electricity and relies on traditional fuels like kerosene and diesel for their lighting and mobile phone charging needs. Due to the technical advantages, it offers, and the falling cost of lithium-ion batteries, the use of integrated energy storage solutions is predicted to increase. In turn, this is anticipated to generate a sizable number of prospects for the makers of li-ion battery separators shortly. ​

Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.70 billion CAGR Growth Rate 17% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Celgard, Entek, Dreamweaver, Evonik, SK Innovation, Asahi Kasei, Toray, UBE Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chem, Teijin, W-SCOPE, Senior Technology Material, Semcorp, Jinhui Hi-Tech, Zhongke Science & Technology, Cangzhou Mingzhu, ZIMT, Sinoma Science & Technology, and Others Key Segment By Material, Temperature, End-user, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Lithium Ion Battery Separator market Key Players Insights

The competitive landscape for the Lithium Ion Battery Separator market includes information from competitors. The company’s financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in R&D, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, global presence, production capacities, product launch, company strengths and weaknesses, product width and breadth, and application dominance are among the details that are included. The above points are limited to the companies’ system in package (SIP) market-related focus.

Lithium Ion Battery Separator market Prominent Players

Celgard

Entek

Dreamweaver

Evonik

SK Innovation

Asahi Kasei

Toray

UBE Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Chem

Teijin

W-SCOPE

Senior Technology Material

Semcorp

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Science & Technology

Cangzhou Mingzhu

ZIMT

Sinoma Science & Technology

The global Lithium Ion Battery Separator market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Nylon

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Temperature

10 °C – 25 °C

130 °C – 135 °C

By End-user

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 17% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market size was valued at around USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on material segmentation, the Polyethylene (PE) segment was predicted to show maximum market share in 2021.

Based on end-user segmentation, the automotive segment was the top revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

September 2022 : To accelerate the growth of the European market, China’s Senior Technology Material plans to boost production at its EV battery separator facilities in Sweden. The lithium-ion battery parts capacity will increase, and Senior Tech will invest CNY872 million (USD122 million) in land and factories in Sweden.

: To accelerate the growth of the European market, China’s Senior Technology Material plans to boost production at its EV battery separator facilities in Sweden. The lithium-ion battery parts capacity will increase, and Senior Tech will invest CNY872 million (USD122 million) in land and factories in Sweden. April 2022: The US Department of Energy’s requirement for a resilient and sustainable domestic US lithium battery supply chain has been met by ENTEK’s commitment to a transformational expansion of its US lithium-ion battery separator footprint. With further growth through 2027, ENTEK will have produced 1.4 billion square meters of lithium-ion separators, having finished its first significant increase of that sector’s output in the US by 2025. When this initial expansion is completed, 1.4 million electric vehicles will be able to be powered by the separator material it produces.

