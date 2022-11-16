The Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market is expected to grow by 655.73 thousand tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658024/?utm_source=GNW

73 thousand tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period. Our report on the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies, Growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications, and Strong demand from the automotive industry.

The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is segmented as below:

By Application

• PAM

• ASC

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shift in feedstock type as one of the prime reasons driving the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investment in R&D and the incorporation of soft-touch thermoplastic elastomers into consumer goods and appliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market covers the following areas:

• Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market sizing

• Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market forecast

• Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Chimei Corp., Dow Inc., En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Eni Spa, HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kraton Corp., LANXESS AG, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Milagro Rubber Co. Inc., Miller Waste Mills Inc., Repsol SA, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and TSRC Corp. Also, the styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

