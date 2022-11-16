Crawford Thomas Recruiting Named to Inc.’s Power Partner Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford Thomas Recruiting, the leading nationwide recruiting and staffing firm, announced it has been honored in Inc. Business Media’s inaugural Power Partner Awards in the Human Resources category. This award recognizes B2B providers that surpass expectations in providing outstanding support for small businesses.

Founded in 2007, Crawford Thomas has provided superior recruiting expertise to secure top talent through constant networking with new, talented candidates across industries including sales, information technology, accounting, finance, engineering, operations, management, human resources and more. Crawford Thomas Recruiting services clients ranging from startups to members of the Inc. 5000 and Fortune 500.

“Being included on Inc.’s list would not have been possible without our team’s commitment to exceeding our clients’ expectations and providing invaluable recruitment services to startups, small businesses, and members of the Inc. 5000,” said President and Co-Founder William Stonehouse. “We operate with an entrepreneur mindset ourselves, so our team works tirelessly to fill job vacancies quickly and find high-quality, loyal candidates who will keep these vital businesses going.”

The list recognizes 252 B2B companies that deliver quality results for entrepreneurs in the hiring, compliance, marketing, sourcing, operation and cloud-migration industries. To determine the winners, Inc. evaluated client testimonials and used sentiment data from online conversations.

The full list of Power Partner Awards can be found in the November 2022 Issue of Inc. Magazine beginning November 8, 2022 or online at https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022.

For more information on Crawford Thomas Recruiting, or employers seeking to secure top talent, visit www.CrawfordThomas.com.

About Crawford Thomas Recruiting

Crawford Thomas Recruiting is a full-service staffing agency with focuses on sales recruitment, accounting and information technology. The agency works with industry-leading companies and experienced professionals to provide the best career opportunities and find that perfect match between job seeker and employer. To learn more, visit www.CrawfordThomas.com and follow Crawford Thomas on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.