Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Estimated to Surpass Value of US$ 595 Million by 2031 - TMR Study        

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The last decade has witnessed increase in need for energy across different end-use industries. As a result, governments and authorities worldwide are investing in improved infrastrcuture worldwide in a bid to meet consumer requirements. As a result, the demand for dissolved gas analyzers has risen, which has contributed to market growth.



As per study conducted by Transparency Market Research, the global dissolved gas analyzer market is anticipated to advance at CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, starting in 2021 and ending in 2031.

New dissolved analyzer launches are helping leading market players in gaining an edge over other players and in generating new revenue streams. Doble Engineering Co., in May 2020, announced the launch of new dissolved gas analyzer capable of being used at remote locations with features such as easy portability and setup. The device has proven beneficial in offering precise results inside two minutes of incision and has helped decrease human error in aspects such as extraction, measurement, and sampling.

Furthermore, well-established dissolved gas analyzer market players are looking to expand their presence in global market and improve their revenue by adopting strategies such as collaborating with smaller players.

Key Findings of Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Study

Rising Demand to Replace Aging Infrastructure Propelling Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: The past few years have witnessed steady rise in need to replace aging infrastructure such as transmission and distribution networks, worldwide. Dissolved gas analyzers have been used in power transformers to provide improved performance by lowering losses and permitting efficient electricity transmission within a distributed network. Furthermore, dissolved gas analyzers have been used to study the contaminants present in electrical transformer oil, which is assisting in growth of overall dissolved gas analyzer market





Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Key Drivers

Rising investment in utility infrastructure in prominent countries worldwide is expected to emerge as one of the key driving factors of global dissolved gas analyzer market





Increasing demand for intelligent dissolved gas analyzers from new end-users is triggering growth in overall market



Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America is expected to witness significant growth in overall dissolved gas analyzer market because of rising government initiatives and measures to renew existing transmission and distribution networks together in countries such as U.S. and Canada

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Key Players

The global dissolved gas analyzer market is competitive with the presence of numerous leading players. It is expected that entry of new players could intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast period.

In a bid to produce improved products that would meet customer requirements, well-established players are investing in R&D undertakings.

Few prominent players in global dissolved gas analyzer market include ABB Ltd., Doble Engineering, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fischer Scientific.

The global dissolved gas analyzer market is segmented as follows:

Product Type Online Portable Laboratory Use

Gas Type Single Gas Multi-gas

Technology Gas Chromatography Photo Acoustic Spectroscopy (PAS) Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





