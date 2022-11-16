Global Wall Covering Market to Reach $239.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wall covering market was estimated at $152 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $239.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $152 Billion Market Size in 2031 $239.7 Billion CAGR 4.7% No. of Pages in Report 271 Segments Covered Product Type, Printing Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Expansion of residential and non-residential construction activities in the emerging countries Increase in government investment in infrastructural ventures Opportunities Technological advancements in traditional and digital printing Restraints High price of digital printing

Several lockdown measures in the country and significant delay in the manufacturing and production of wall coverings such as wallpapers and tiles impacted the global wall covering market negatively.

However, the market has almost recovered and got back on track.

The global wall covering market is analyzed across product type, printing type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product type, the tile segment held around 90% of the global wall covering market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The wall panel segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on printing type, the traditional segment garnered nearly 90% of the global wall covering market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The digital segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By application, the new construction segment generated the lion's share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global wall covering market. The renovation segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

By end-user, the residential segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global wall covering market. The non-residential segment, simulatneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global wall covering market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the total revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global wall covering market report include Ahlstrom Munksjo, Architonic, Asian Paints Ltd., Daltile, F. Schumacher & Co., Grandeco, J. Josephson Inc., Maya Romanoff Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., A.S. Creation Tapeten AG, Onmi W.C. Inc., Osborne & Little, Saint Gobain Adfors, Sanderson Design Group, Waldan Paper Services, LLC, York Wall Coverings, and Brewster.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

