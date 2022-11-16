French English

Global Bioenergies delivers a batch of sustainable aviation fuel for tests commissioned by French Ministry of the Armed Forces

Evry, 16 november 2022 - Global Bioenergies has delivered a 200-litre batch of sustainable aviation fuel for tests commissioned as part of the GENOPTAIRE project funded by the French government defence procurement and technology agency (DGA).

The project, which forms part of the ministry’s defence energy strategy, seeks to promote technological advances in the design and use of military platforms making use of electric-powered transport and alternative fuels.

At the moment, in order to streamline logistics in the armed forces, aviation fuel is used in both aircraft and land vehicles. One of the aims of the GENOPTAIRE project is to identify and assess the impact of biosourced components mixed with conventional aviation fuels on engine performance in land vehicles used by the French Army.

Representatives of the DGA and Military Staff involved in the project issued the following statement: “The batch delivered by Global Bioenergies will be tested first by the project participants (IFPEN, ONERA and SEO) in combination with fossil kerosene for physico-chemical analysis. Subsequently, the Military Staff’s operational energy department (EMA/SEO) plans to conduct engine trials.”

Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies said: “Having our products assessed by the French Army is a major step forward in our trajectory. We imagine that converting local feedstocks into both civil and military transportation fuels could be of strategic interest for the country.”

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

