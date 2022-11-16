The Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market is expected to grow by $697.13 mn during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647213/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the compression wear and shapewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for plus size clothing, growing online sales of compression wear and shapewear, and growing awareness about fitness and a shift toward compression wear.

The compression wear and shapewear market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The compression wear and shapewear market are segmented as below:

By Product

• Compression wear

• Shapewear



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for plus-size clothing as one of the prime reasons driving the compression wear and shapewear market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the compression wear and shapewear market covers the following areas:

• Compression wear and shapewear market sizing

• Compression wear and shapewear market forecast

• Compression wear and shapewear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading compression wear and shapewear market vendors that include Adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Spanx Inc., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Also, the compression wear and shapewear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647213/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________