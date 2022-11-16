The Global Potassium Hydroxide Market is expected to grow by 655.56 thousand tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Hydroxide Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647208/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the potassium hydroxide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for potassium carbonate, high demand for household and personal care products, and increasing demand for fertilizers.

The potassium hydroxide market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The potassium hydroxide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Potassium carbonate

• Chemical intermediates

• Other potassium salts

• Pharma and household

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies capacity expansions and new plants as one of the prime reasons driving the potassium hydroxide market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing applications of potassium hydroxide and an increase in potassium hydroxide sales led by use in bio cremation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the potassium hydroxide market covers the following areas:

• Potassium hydroxide market sizing

• Potassium hydroxide market forecast

• Potassium hydroxide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading potassium hydroxide market vendors that include AGC Inc., Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Altair Chimica S.p.A., American Elements, Ashta Chemicals Inc., Ercros SA, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, Huarong Chemical Co.Ltd., ICL, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Picanol, RAG Stiftung, Superior Plus Corp., UNID Co. Ltd., and Vynova Beek BV. Also, the potassium hydroxide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

