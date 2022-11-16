English French

Nanterre, 16 November 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in October 2022

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

October YTD at the end of October (10 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Autoroutes −7.0% −2.8% +7.5% +1.8% Light vehicles −8.2% −2.9% +8.3% +1.3% Heavy vehicles 0.0% −1.9% +2.7% +4.7%

In October, the decrease in traffic was essentially due to calendar effects and the shortage of fuel in France.

All vehicles combined, traffic over the first 10 months of the year is comfortably higher than in 2019 despite the increase in fuel prices.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports +57.8% -16.5% x2.3 -29.2% Portugal (ANA) +43% +3.8% x2.5 -7.2% United-Kingdom x2.5 -15% x5.4 -29% Japan (Kansai Airports) +93% -43% +99% -62% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +41% -9.2% x2.1 -27% France +39% -17% +99% -27% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x17 -69% x8.5 -83% United States of America +13% -6.6% +49% -6.1% Brazil2 -5.5% -17% +29% -9.7% Serbia +61% -7.9% +70% -12% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +16% +15% +31% +5.0% Costa Rica +31% +45% +89% +15%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

2 Traffic including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network at the beginning of 2022.

The recovery in passenger traffic gained momentum in most parts of VINCI Airports’ network in October. In particular, it has risen above pre-crisis levels for the first time in Portugal, as it has been the case at several airports in Latin America for a few months now. The numbers in the United Kingdom and in France have continued their upward trend. The airports in Japan are starting to benefit from the easing of travel restrictions in the area, which took effect at the beginning of October.

Overall, passenger traffic over the first 10 months of the year is at 70.8% of its 2019 level.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports +35.5% -11.8% +66% -19.5% Portugal (ANA) +32% +1.9% +83% -6.0% United-Kingdom x2.3 -6.9% x4.0 -24% Japan (Kansai Airports) +32% -23% +42% -33% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +18% -21% +62% -26% France +23% -23% +54% -30% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.6 -67% x2.5 -77% United States of America +10% -2.9% +29% -2.6% Brazil4 +7.9% +9.1% +26% +19% Serbia +27% -4.7% +36% -8.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +13% +8.4% +14% -2.2% Costa Rica +13% +38% +36% +20%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

4 ATM including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network at the beginning of 2022.

