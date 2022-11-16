French English

Press release – Wednesday 16 November 2022 – 17h45

ARGAN takes delivery of a new 15,000 sq.m fulfilment centre in Compans

ARGAN is investing in a new fulfilment centre near Roissy CDG airport. With a surface area of 15,300 sq.m, this site will host the teams of COLIS PRIVE, a specialist in BtoC parcel delivery, under a long-term lease of 12 years.

This sorting and distribution center is organized around a 14,200 sq.m double-sided fulfilment hall

double-sided mailroom distributed by 89 platforms. An office block of about 1,000 sq.m completes the building which represents a total of 15,300 sq.m.

Developed by VIRTUO, on behalf of ARGAN, this new project is intended to be exemplary from an environmental point of view and is aiming for BREEAM "Excellent" certification and the "Base" level of the Biodivercity label. In addition to a photovoltaic power plant for self-consumption, the parking spaces for cars have not been waterproofed in order to limit the soil artificialization, while an apiary has been installed as part of the "Bee as a sentinel of the environment" program in partnership with UNAF (French National Bee-keeping Union).

This site hosts the teams of COLIS PRIVE, which has signed a long-term lease of 12 years.

COLIS PRIVE is the leading private operator in BtoC parcel delivery in France and is the last mile specialist. The company delivers parcels from e-merchants to end consumers within 24 to 48 hours. The Compans site is part of a network of 4 national hubs serving a network of 110 regional agencies.

Located within the Roissy Pays-de-France Urban Community, just a stone's throw from Roissy-CDG airport, the Compans site is at the heart of a major logistics hub in the Paris region.

With this new location, ARGAN confirms its ability to invest in the entire spectrum of logistics real estate, from XXL platforms to courier platforms located in the heart of urban areas.

Financial calendar 2023 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

3 rd January 2023: Annual sales 2022

January 2023: Annual sales 2022 19th January 2023: 2022 Results presentation

