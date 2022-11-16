The Global Secondary Battery Market is expected to grow by $71.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secondary Battery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622914/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the secondary battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a decline in lithium-ion battery costs, increasing government support for EVs, and a rising focus on renewable power generation.

The secondary battery market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The secondary battery market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Lead-acid

• Lithium-ion

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of advanced lead-acid batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the secondary battery market growth during the next few years. Also, revisions in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries and a growing number of microgrid installations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the secondary battery market covers the following areas:

• Secondary battery market sizing

• Secondary battery market forecast

• Secondary battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secondary battery market vendors that include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EEMB, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Corp., Morimura Bros Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Saft Groupe SAS, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. Also, the secondary battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

