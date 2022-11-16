The Global Automotive Fuse Market is expected to grow by $6.2 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuse Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05608463/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive fuse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the requirement of fuses to safeguard expensive components of EVs and HEVs, reduce prices of Li-ion batteries, and increase electronic content in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The automotive fuse market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive fuse market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of fuses exclusively for EVs and HEVs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive fuse market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of advanced electric vehicle charging systems and the replacement of fuses with circuit breakers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive fuse market covers the following areas:

• Automotive fuse market sizing

• Automotive fuse market forecast

• Automotive fuse market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive fuse market vendors that include AEM Components USA Inc., Blue Sea Systems, Dongguan Better Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, ETA Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH, Fuzetec Technology Co. Ltd., GLOSO TECH Inc., Halfords Group plc, Littelfuse Inc., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, MTA Spa, ON Semiconductor Corp., OptiFuse, Pacific Engineering Corp., Protectron Electromech Pvt. Ltd., Rainbow Power Co. Ltd., SCHURTER Holding AG, Sensata Technologies Inc, SIBA GmbH, and Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Ltd. Also, the automotive fuse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





