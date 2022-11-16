Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Serve as Title Sponsor of Hula Bowl 2023

Staten Island, New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is proud to announce it will serve as the Title Sponsor of the 2023 Hula Bowl, the nation’s premier All-Star Football Classic game.

The 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The 77th annual Hula Bowl game will showcase the top 100 collegiate players, matched with legendary NFL coaches. All NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL teams will be represented to scout players.

Previous Hula Bowl players include Heisman Trophy winners Ricky Williams, Eric Crouch, Jim Plunkett, Tony Dorsett, Mike Garrett, Johnny Rogers, and Billy Sims.

“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has received tremendous support from the Logan family and the entire Hula Bowl organization. We are honored to serve as the Title Sponsor for the 77th iteration of this iconic game in Orlando. Our foundation has a very special relationship with the state of Florida, where we are currently developing our Let Us Do Good Village - a housing community that will soon serve 100 of our nation’s wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and fallen first responder families,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl will kick off at 12:00 PM ET on January 14, 2023. The game will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.

“The Hula Bowl team is pleased to be collaborating with The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and we are proud to stand with their commitment to honor our military and first responders, who have made and continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country,” said Hula Bowl Chairman Nick Logan.

The Hula Bowl will donate $10 from each ticket sold to Tunnel to Towers, to support the foundation’s life-changing work.

For more information on the game, please visit HulaBowl.com.

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission to support America’s veterans, Gold Star families, and fallen first responder families, please visit T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

About the Hula Bowl

The Hula Bowl www.hulabowl.com is a post season College Football All-star game. For many, this is the most important interview of their lives, as they showcase their skills for the NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL scouts during Hula Bowl Week. Historically played in Hawaii, the Hula Bowl is now played on the mainland in Orlando, Florida, at the UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium.

January 15, 2022 saw the inaugural Hula Bowl game in Florida, at the University of Central Florida Bounce House Stadium. The game received an overwhelming response and support from the Florida community, as they extended a gracious and warm welcome to our athletes and the Hula bowl coaches and staff.

We are very excited to announce that our 2023 Hula Bowl game will be played at the University of Central Florida FBC Mortgage Stadium, and will be televised on CBS Sports Network, with a noon kickoff, on Saturday, January 14th.

